KWU to Host National Declaration of Independence Exhibition

Kansas Wesleyan University is preparing to host a national Declaration of Independence exhibit.

According to the school, “Declaration 1776: The Big Bang of Modern Democracy,” a traveling exhibition from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, from Feb. 7–March 8 in KWU’s Student Activities Center. The Kansas tour of “Declaration 1776” is presented by Humanities Kansas.

“Declaration 1776” uses primary sources to illustrate how Americans and people across the world have been inspired by the Declaration in their pursuit of equality and self-determination. The Kansas “Declaration 1776” traveling exhibition includes a section called “Kansas 1776,” which looks at what was happening on the land that would become the state of Kansas 250 years ago.

“‘Declaration 1776’ is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Kansas communities to participate in the national commemoration of America’s 250th right in their own hometowns,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas executive director. “We look forward to robust community conversations about America’s founding document and its impact on the world.”

KWU is one of 46 Kansas venues hosting “Declaration 1776” in 2026, and the only scheduled venue in Salina. The exhibit is open, free of charge, during standard times that the building is open.

“It’s a great opportunity for KWU, and for our community, to have this exhibit on campus,” said Dr. Tonia Compton, assistant professor of History and organizer of KWU’s participation. “We look forward to seeing not only members of the Coyote community, but students from around the region and others coming to campus to participate.”

The “Declaration 1776: The Big Bang of Modern Democracy” traveling exhibition is made possible in Kansas with support from the Kansas Arts Commission and the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. For a full schedule of locations and dates, visit humanitieskansas.org.