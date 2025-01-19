KWU to Host First Responder Wellness Conference

Kansas Wesleyan University will host a first responder wellness conference.

According to KWU, this event will be one of the first of its kind in Kansas. It is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13th, in Fitzpatrick Auditorium on the KWU campus

“The idea of first responder wellness is very important,” said Professor Kelly (Hopkins) Moore, program director of Social Work and one of the event’s lead organizers. “We hope this brings a new awareness to the challenges faced by these brave individuals on an everyday basis.”

Topics that will be covered include spiritual care for first responders, the value of continuing education for officers, support after a line-of-duty death, and general wellness. Speakers from the Kansas Concerns of Police Survivors, Salina Police Department and Kansas Wesleyan will be on hand.

There is a $20 suggested donation for a provided lunch and relevant books, but no registration fee is required.

Visit www.kwu.edu/firstresponders to pre-register. Registration may also take place at the door.