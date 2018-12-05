Astronomy Club Traces Star of Bethlehem

As told in the Bible, wise men from the east followed a bright and shining star to find Jesus, the newborn king.

Coming up Friday, December 7th, sky watchers can follow the path to Peters Science Hall at KWU for a special look at the famous star that inspired Magi and songwriters alike. Dr. Dorothy Hanna will present “Oh Whence This Star?”

The program will focus on possible candidates for the star based on scripture and science.

“It will be about the Star of Bethlehem and the idea that comes down through history and the Bible, as to what was the likely celestial event that got the wise men moving,” said Jeffrey Kasoff, Secretary of the Salina Astronomy Club.

Audience members can take part in a short Q&A session after the presentation and then head up to the fifth floor observatory for a view through the telescope, weather permitting. Light refreshments will be served and the meeting is free to the public.

SkyWatch is coming up Friday, December 7th at 7:30pm, Room 229 Peters Science Hall at Kansas Wesleyan University.