KWU Teams Win Educators Rising Competition

A pair of teams from Kansas Wesleyan placed first in competition at the Educators Rising state conference at Wichita State University Feb. 5. With their top finishes, the teams will now prepare for the national conference, set for June 26-29 at Orlando, Fla.

KWU seniors Bailey Mann, of Frost, Texas; Lauren Shaw, of Arlington, Texas; Grace Hutchinson, of Manhattan, Kansas, and Kloe Young, of Bennington, Kansas, took first in the Public Service Announcement. Kyla Moore, of Centerville, Iowa, won the Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary contest.

“This, obviously, is quite an accomplishment as to represent Kansas Wesleyan and the state of Kansas nationally at a conference,” said Lori Brubaker, KWU assistant professor of Teacher Education.

“As chapter sponsor, I couldn’t be prouder. We are doing great things in education, and our students and their achievements (at Education Rising Kansas) are a prime example.”

Educators Rising Kansas is a network of students, teachers and education leaders who are working to recruit and prepare the next generation of highly skilled teachers.

This was the first year colleges were able to compete in the Educators Rising Kansas competition, previously open only to high schools.