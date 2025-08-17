KWU Students Back, Classes Start Monday

The Kansas Wesleyan University campus is busy again as all students are back on campus.

Some students, including athletes, moved back to campus on last week on Friday. The rest of the student body is moving in this weekend in preparation of the first day of classes on Monday.

According to the school, KWU Fall Orientation began with new student move-in on Friday. Returning student move-in day happened on Sunday.

The first day of classes for the 2025 fall semester is Monday.

Last year, in the 2024 Fall Semester, for the first time ever in the school’s 139 year history enrollment at Kansas Wesleyan University topped 1,000. The total head count of 1,031 marked a 44% increase over the past five years, which was one of the largest in the country during that time. This success comes during a period in which some private colleges are experiencing challenges, and even closures.

_ _ _

Photos via KWU – Jean Kozubowski and Skylar Nelson

