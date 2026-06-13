Two Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

A two vehicle crash involving a car and a semi sent two people from Concordia to the hospital in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol a Kenworth semi and a Chevrolet HHR were both traveling south on US 81 Highway. The semi rear ended the Chevrolet.

The driver of the car, 72-year-old Richard Smith, and a passenger, 49-year-old Rachel Smith were both transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. Both were buckled up.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. He was also buckled up.

The crash happened during the noon hour Friday on US 81 Highway in Ottawa County a mile north of Minneapolis.