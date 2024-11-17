KWU Student Fare Well at Music Competition

Students from Kansas Wesleyan University had a good showing at a recent music competition.

According to KWU, ten vocalists of Classical and Music Theatre genres performed at the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) West Central Division (Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming), with Dr. Gustavo do Carmo as their collaborative pianist and David and Kimberly Corman as their instructors.

Of the 10, three first-year students placed in the finals: Grace Corman, of Salina, earned a second place in Classical; Brandy Sandoval of Wichita, was third in Music Theatre; and Kaiden Comeau, of Salina, took fourth in Music Theatre.

Making the semifinal round in Music Theatre were Zander Flener, Salina first-year, and Tru Haesemeyer, Lincoln, Kansas, senior. Junior Perry Grewell, of Odessa, Texas, made the semifinals in Classical.

Also performing were Adrian Aranda, Salina sophomore, Evan Burns, Colorado Spring, Colo., junior, Donovan Johnson, Salina first-year, and Kirsten Lamia, Salina first-year.

Other institutions competing included Wichita State, University of Nebraska, Northern Colorado University, Kansas State, Bethany, Tabor and Fort Hays State.

_ _ _

KWU Photo