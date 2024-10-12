KWU Receives More Than $2 Million in Gifts

Kansas Wesleyan University recorded over $2 million in gifts in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

According to KWU, many projects are wrapping up on campus, while still others are moving on to their next phases. There is still work to do, however, and the university’s supporters believe in that work, as they gifted the university more than $2 million during the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. That means the university’s The Power of AND Campaign has now raised in excess of $42.5 million.

“It’s inspiring to see the support for KWU continue to grow,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Our work influences not only the lives of our students, but it builds up the community and makes Salina an even better place to be. We’re thankful that so many share this vision.”

The more than $2 million includes some $1 million in gifts, pledges and received estate plans for the endowment. Some of those funds are part of in excess of $1 million received in support of scholarships, as a portion of those are endowed, while the remainder of the funds are for annual scholarships. There were also gifts in support of the faculty development fund, the Everett Morgan Strength Training Center (KWU’s weight room), general athletic support, Music and the Community Resilience Hub, as well as unrestricted donations.

First quarter supporters have run the gamut, from local, state and federal foundations to corporate sponsors, grants and a significant estate gift. Numerous alumni and sponsors have joined the ranks, or increased their support, early in the fiscal year. While that list is extensive, a partial group includes Dr. Paul Ellison, Eric and Mollie Haberer, Dan and Jennifer Kieborz and family, Jerry and Margaret Norton, Mac Steele, Thomas White, Marla and Lee Biekman, Bob Meyer and Salina Regional Health Center.

Perhaps the largest project on the horizon is phase two of Coyote Village, KWU’s apartment-style residence halls. The university is in the planning stages for seven additional homes, each housing five students, and construction is scheduled to begin during the fall semester. Work continues on current projects with equipment installation and upgrades still possible in the Everett Morgan Strength Training Center and Sams Chapel. Donations continue to come in for both.

To give in support of the next chapter of Kansas Wesleyan’s storied history, visit www.kwu.edu/give.