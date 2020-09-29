Salina, KS

KWU Plans Purple and Gold Game Saturday; Oct. 10 at USM Postponed

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 29, 2020

Coyote fans will see football, after all, this week, as Kansas Wesleyan University football coach Myers Hendrickson has announced a Purple and Gold Game, Saturday (Oct. 3), kicking off at Noon at Graves Family Sports Complex.

“This is an opportunity to commit to some of our players who haven’t yet been on the field, and a real chance to evaluate them in a game setting, at game speed,” Hendrickson said. “I’m excited for them to be able to showcase their hard work from this fall. This will be a chance for us to get better as a program.”

Saturday’s Purple and Gold Game will stream on the Coyote Sports Network, which will also carry Saturday evening’s soccer doubleheader, as KWU celebrates senior night against Bethany College.

The Purple and Gold Game comes in timely fashion, as KWU’s scheduled game against Ottawa University, last Saturday at GFSC, was postponed. The Coyotes also learned this week that next Saturday’s game (Oct. 10) at the University of Saint Mary has been postponed.

KWU officials are actively working to find a replacement game for the Oct. 10 postponement.

