KWU Picked No. 1, Bethany Tabbed 9th/10th

WICHITA, Kan.— The Coyotes of Kansas Wesleyan University came out on top of both the media and coaches’ polls that were voted on after the 2020 KCAC Football Media Day, the conference office announced Friday. This year’s Football Media Day was conducted virtually, after a vote from the conference’s head coaches, and was broadcast on the KCAC’s Facebook page.

Kansas Wesleyan, the two-time defending champions of the KCAC, received eight of a possible eleven first-place votes from fellow coaches in the conference, and came away with 98 total points in the poll. Bethel College, who finished tied for second a season ago with Avila and Sterling, finished second in the coaches’ poll with 86 total points and one first-place vote. Not far behind were the Avila University Eagles, tallying 81 total points and the final two first-place votes.

In the media poll, the top three teams remained the same, with Kansas Wesleyan being ranked first, Bethel ranked second, and Avila coming in third. The Coyotes tallied 266 total points and 14 of a possible 26 total first-place votes. Bethel and Avila were once again very close in total points in the media poll. The Threshers accumulated 245 total points and six first-place votes, while the Eagles received 238 total points and four first-place votes. Sterling and Ottawa received the two remaining first-place votes from media members in attendance.

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Kansas Wesleyan – 98 (8 first-place votes)

2. Bethel – 86 (1)

3. Avila – 81 (2)

4. Sterling – 72

5. Tabor – 58

6. Southwestern – 56

7. McPherson – 46

8. Ottawa – 42

9. Friends – 32

10. Bethany – 24

11. Saint Mary – 10

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kansas Wesleyan – 266 (14 first-place votes)

2. Bethel – 245 (6)

3. Avila – 238 (4)

4. Sterling – 199 (1)

5. Tabor – 174

6. Southwestern – 148

7. Ottawa – 118 (1)

8. McPherson – 109

9. Bethany – 96

10. Friends – 88

11. Saint Mary – 35