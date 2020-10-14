KWU Picked 2nd, Bethany 3rd in KCAC WBB Preseason Polls

WICHITA, Kan. — The Sterling College Warriors came out on top of both the media and coaches’ polls that were voted on after the 2020 KCAC Women’s Basketball Media Day, the conference office announced Wednesday. This year’s Basketball Media Day was conducted virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and was broadcast on the KCAC’s Facebook page.

Sterling, last year’s regular-season and conference tournament runner-up, received eight of a possible thirteen first-place votes from fellow coaches in the conference, and came away with 139 total points in the poll. Kansas Wesleyan University, who won the KCAC regular-season crown a year ago, finished second in the coaches’ poll with 134 total points and the remaining five first-place votes. Bethany College finished third in the poll with 119 total points, followed closely by Tabor in fourth with 113 total points.

In the media poll, the top four teams remained the same. Sterling received fourteen of a possible twenty-two first-place votes, accumulating 271 total points. Second-place Kansas Wesleyan was not far behind with 257 total points, and picked up five first-place votes. Bethany received 222 total points, good enough for third place, and Tabor was in fourth place with 218 total points and two first-place votes. Sixth place Oklahoma Wesleyan picked up the final first-place vote.

2020 KCAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY PRESEASON COACHES POLL

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS (FIRST PLACE VOTES) 1 Sterling College 139 pts (8 FPV) 2 Kansas Wesleyan University 134 pts (5 FPV) 3 Bethany College 119 pts 4 Tabor College 113 pts 5 Bethel College 94 pts 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan University 81 pts 7 Friends University 76 pts 8 McPherson College 66 pts 9 Avila University 59 pts T10 Ottawa University 40 pts T10 Southwestern College 40 pts T10 University of Saint Mary 40 pts 13 York College 13 pts

2020 KCAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY PRESEASON MEDIA POLL