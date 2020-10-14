KWU Men’s Golf rallies for fourth straight win against loaded field at Sydney Cox Invitational

OKLAHOMA CITY – Among the field in the Sydney Cox Invitational was No. 4 ranked Ottawa (Ariz.), No. 6 ranked Oklahoma City, No. 16 ranked Central Baptist, Southwestern Christian who was receiving votes, Bethany who was receiving votes, and The Master’s (Calif.), who was receiving votes in the Golf Coaches Association of America poll.

Facing some of the top teams in the NAIA did not phase the Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf team at the end of the day.

A huge rally down the stretch helped the Coyotes secure their fourth straight tournament win, carding a 9-under 555 (279-276) team score and winning Monday and Tuesday’s tournament by two shots over Oklahoma City at Lincoln Park Golf Course.

“It was a big win for us,” Wesleyan coach Coleman Houk said. “We played some of our best golf of the season this week, especially over the last nine holes. Our guys really stepped up and got it done. I am very proud of their efforts.”

The first NAIA Top 25 rankings of the season are due out this week, and the Coyotes are expected to make an appearance in the poll.

Logan Vacca (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) led the Coyote finishers in the tournament with a 6-under 135 (67-68), in second place by one shot to tournament champion David Meyers from Oklahoma City. Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) was a shot back of Vacca with a 136 (69-67) at 5-under in third place.

Ethan Vikander (FR/Aberdeen, S.D.) finished tied for 16th shooting an even-par 141 (71-70) for the tournament, Matthew Freriks (SO/Stinnett, Texas) tied for 27th with a 144 (73-71) and Landon Berquist (FR/Lawrence, Kan.) tied for 31st with a 145 (72-73) to round out the scorers for the Coyotes.

Wesleyan’s B team finished in 10th at the event.

Trevor Watson (FR/Coffeyville, Kan.) led the finishers with a 148 (73-75) tying for 35th. Trevor Oberg (SO/McCook, Neb.) tied for 44th with a 152 (78-74), Patrick Mercer (SR/Denton, Texas) was 50th with a 154 (78-76), Austin Odom (SR/Sanger, Texas) tied for 55th with a 158 (76-82) and Cameron Becker (JR/Coffeyville, Kan.) was 57th with a 159 (78-81).

Oklahoma City was second in the final tournament standings, followed by Ottawa a shot back with a 558, and The Master’s was fourth with a 562. Central Baptist and Southwestern Christian tied for fifth with a 563. Bethany was seventh with a 572, Oklahoma Wesleyan was eighth with a 589, Sterling was ninth with a 593 and the KWU B team was 10th with a 611 (305-306).

The Coyotes have completed the fall portion of the schedule, and will resume play in the spring.