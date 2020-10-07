KWU Men’s Golf claims KCAC Match Play title

DODGE CITY â€“ The Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf team defeated Bethany 3.5 to 1.5 in the Championship Match of the Kansas Conference Match Play event on Tuesday at Mariah Hills Golf Course to claim the KCAC Match Play Championship that was contested Monday and Tuesday.

The Coyotes came away with the win over the Swedes in the finals, but it came down to a pair of strong finishes to seal the win for KWU. AfterÂ Logan VaccaÂ won easily 8 & 7 over Zach Willard andÂ Landon BerquistÂ picked up a 3 & 2 win over Ben Harvey, it would come down toÂ Ethan VikanderÂ winning his final hole with a birdie to secure the win for the Coyotes.Â Matthew FreriksÂ and Carson Guthrie would halve their match. Bethany would get a full point as Connor Larkin rallied late to defeatÂ Troy WatsonÂ 1-UP.

Wesleyan would earn a spot in the finals defeating Southwestern 5-0 in the semifinals on Monday. Watson and Vacca both won their matches 2-UP, and Vikander won 4 & 2, and Berquist won 5 & 4. Freriks would win via forfeit.

Wesleyan opened the tournament with a 5-0 win over Tabor. Berquist cruised to an 8 & 7 win, while Vikander and Watson won 3 & 2, and Vacca won 3 & 1.Â Trevor ObergÂ won 2-UP in his match.

The Coyotes will conclude the fall portion of the schedule next week at the Tabor Invitational at Sand Creek Station in Newton.