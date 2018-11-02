Salina, KS

KWU Men Lock Down Baker in Home Opener

Pat StrathmanNovember 2, 2018

The Kansas Wesleyan equation isn’t always pretty, but the result can certainly be a positive one.

KWU held Baker to five made threes, four Coyotes were in double figures, and the men’s basketball team picked up its first win of 2018-19, downing the Wildcats 67-55 at Mabee Arena.

Wesleyan used a 10-o explosion to go from a two-point deficit to an eight-point cushion, 19-11, with 10:08 remaining in the opening half. Baker answered with a 7-0 spurt, trimming the margin to 24-22, but the Coyotes turned the tables with a 7-0 run of their own, building a 31-22 advantage with 8:56 to play in the half.

KWU went on to lead 33-25 at the break before another 7-0 spurt that gave Wesleyan a 54-37 lead.

The Coyotes limited the Wildcats to 5-of-25 from three-point land and forced 22 turnovers. Offensively, KWU was paced by junior Brendon Ganaway, who poured in 12 of his 15 points in the second half off the bench to earn the Salina Ortho Player of the Game. Junior Jordan McNelly chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Darius Hammond scored 11 points with four assists while sophomore Marquis Kraemer added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kansas Wesleyan (1-1) heads to Midland next on Thursday.

