KWU Hosts Tabor for Salina Day

The No. 4 Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes opened a new era of football this past Saturday.

KWU built a 48-3 lead in the third quarter, en route to a 48-24 victory over the Texas Wesleyan Rams. Wesleyan honored new head football coach Myers Hendrickson with a victory.

The Coyotes now turn their attention to the Tabor Bluejays to open KCAC play this Saturday. Tabor has won five straight games dating back to last season, following a 40-20 victory over SAGU.

Last loss for the Bluejays? KWU – 41-12 at the Graves Family Sports Complex a year ago.

Come celebrate Salina Day on Saturday: Food Trucks, Downtown Showcase, Discounted Tickets (with ad)! Watch the No. 4 ranked Coyotes take on Tabor at 6 p.m. Thanks to Visit Salina for being the official game sponsor!