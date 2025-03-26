KWU Hosting Documentary Showing

Kansas Wesleyan University will join with the Smoky Hill Museum to co-sponsor a special showing of “The Ellis Trail to Nicodemus”.

According to KWU, “Ellis Trail” is the story of pregnant newlywed Emma Johnson-Williams’s journey west and the birth of the first baby born in Nicodemus, a location in what is now Graham County, that was established by Blacks during the reconstruction period. It is the only remaining such western town still in existence.

Johnson-Williams’ great-granddaughter, Angela Bates, wrote the script and will be on hand for a question-and-answer discussion following the film.

For more information on the showing, please call 785-833-4357. For additional information on “Ellis Trail,” please visit the movie’s Facebook page.

The film will be shown on Wednesday, April 9, in Sams Chapel. Admission is free to the event, which gets underway at 7 p.m.