KWU Honored with YMCA Pillar Award

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityDecember 5, 2018

The Salina Family YMCA has bestowed their inaugural Pillar Award to Kansas Wesleyan University in honor of a partnership that spans decades, but in particular for collaborative work between the two organizations over the last four years.

The YMCA traditionally has recognized individuals who provide exemplary service to their organization. President and CEO Angie Lassley noted that her board of directors established the Pillar Award to recognize organizations or businesses that have had a significant effect on the community as a YMCA partner.

In choosing KWU for the first of what will be an annual award, the board recognized the Athletic Department and Computer Studies Program for providing ongoing intern support, generous facility usage for gymnastics meets and the countless interns and employees.

Moreover, KWU’s faculty provides leadership on a variety of important committees. The award will be accepted on Dec. 12.

The Pillar Award references the four pillars that stand outside of the YMCA facility that came from the original structure that was built in 1909. Those pillars represent strength, and the board decided it was the best way to also represent the strength of partnerships and collaborations.

Angie noted that both organizations opened in 1886 and today, both continue to build and strengthen Salina. With that, the board determined that Kansas Wesleyan was their choice for the inaugural award winner.

