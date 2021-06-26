KWU Grad Promoted at Bank

A local bank is promoting one of its own to take on a bigger role.

According to Bennington State Bank, Matthew Whitsitt has been promoted to a Jr. Credit Analyst. Whitsitt will assist with administering and evaluating the financial aspects of commercial loans.

Whitsitt joined Bennington State Bank in February of 2019 as a part-time teller while attending Kansas Wesleyan University.

Whitsitt is a Hesston, Kansas native and recently graduated from KWU with an accounting degree. As a student, Whitsitt was involved with Campus Ministries, Wrestling Team (2018-2019) and DECA. At the state level, Whitsitt helped the KWU DECA team become one of Kansas’s toughest competitors with multiple first place finishes in Business Ethics and Managerial Accounting. This year, Whitsitt received national recognition finishing third in the country for Managerial Accounting.

“We are excited to attract talent like Matthew. Knowing his skills and abilities, we believe he can make immediate impacts to better serve the Central Kansas area,” stated Chief Credit Officer Kory Tinkler.

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve enjoyed learning some of the basics of banking, as well as making connections with customers and coworkers here. I am excited for the opportunity to use the different skills and abilities that I have learned in my time here, as well as from my education. I also consider it a blessing to have the opportunity to continue working with such great people,” commented Whitsitt