KWU Forensic and Debate Squad Earns Honors

The Kansas Wesleyan University Forensic and Debate Squad placed second overall in the recent Cowtown Classic Debate & Forensic Tournament at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.

The competition on Oct. 26, 27 and 28 was won by the University of Texas El Paso in the Parliamentary Debate Division, with the Coyotes finishing second. Baylor University, KWU and Colorado Christian University were the winners in the forensic division.

Two forensic tournaments were held. On Saturday TCU hosted, with Baylor placing first and KWU placing second. On Sunday, West Texas A&M hosted, with Colorado Christian placing first and Kansas Wesleyan placing second.

In Parliamentary Debate, the team of Autumn Zimmerman and Megan Kline placed second. Cassity Morlan and Bryce Boyd placed third. Zimmerman was recognized as the third best speaker for the tournament and Boyd was awarded top speaker.

In the TCU Forensics tournament, Kline won Communication Analysis, placed third in Informative Speaking, and fifth in Impromptu Speaking. Zimmerman won After Dinner Speaking, placed second in Impromptu Speaking, and second in Communication Analysis. Boyd placed fourth in Impromptu Speaking and was awarded Top Novice. Senior Tanner Bowles placed third in After Dinner Speaking and third in Dramatic Interpretation.

In the West Texas A&M tournament on Sunday, Kline placed first in Communication Analysis, first in Informative Speaking and fourth in Extemporaneous Speaking. Zimmerman placed first in After Dinner Speaking and third in Communication Analysis. Boyd placed third in Extemporaneous Speaking and Top Novice. He also placed fourth in Prose Interpretation and was Top Novice. Bowles placed second in Dramatic Interpretation and fourth in After Dinner Speaking. Morlan placed third in Poetry Interpretation.