KWU Football vs Ottawa on 9/26 POSTPONED

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 17, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan’s football game against Ottawa University on September 26 has been postponed.

The postponement comes due to coronavirus concerns on the Ottawa University football team.

According to a release from Ottawa University, Wednesday afternoon a football player tested positive for COVID-19. The Franklin County Health Department (FCHD) has since tested three additional members of the football team. Out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with the recommendation of the FCHD, the University has placed the entire football team under quarantine until September 26.

Kansas Wesleyan (1-0, 1-0 KCAC) will play Bethany this Saturday, at 7 p.m. in Lindsborg, before having two weeks off before a scheduled game with Saint Mary on October 10.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

