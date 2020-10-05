KWU Football adds game against William Penn on Saturday

There will be football this weekend for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. KWU announces the addition of a non-conference contest against William Penn (Iowa) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex in Salina.

“I’m grateful for flexibility,” said KWU Director of Athletics Steve Wilson. “Flexibility from our coaching staff, a supportive administration that wants the best for our student-athletes, and a staff that is willing to make it happen for the good of the entire athletics program. I’m also appreciative of (William Penn Athletic Director) Nik Rule and the experience he wants for his student-athletes. I’m thrilled that both of these terrific institutions get to come together for this game, benefiting student-athletes on both sides.”

The game takes the place of the postponed Saint Mary contest in the schedule. Officials from KWU and USM will work with the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference on a make-up date, likely played in the spring.

The No. 6 ranked Coyotes are 2-0 so far in 2020, with victories over Friends (70-17) and Bethany (59-34), and are 2-0 in the KCAC. Wesleyan has not played since the September 19 victory over Bethany.

William Penn, who finished 4-6 last season and 2-3 in its division of the Heart of America Conference, is off to a 2-1 start this season. The Statesmen opened the season with a 30-13 win over MidAmerica Nazarene, then lost to Central Methodist 14-12, and defeated Missouri Valley 23-9 last week.

This is the first-ever meeting between William Penn and Kansas Wesleyan on the gridiron. Both teams have fielded programs as far back as 1892 for William Penn and 1893 for Kansas Wesleyan.

Tickets for Saturday’s contest will be issued to the KWU campus community per KWU Athletics’ ticketing procedures, and tickets will be distributed late this week to season ticket holders. All 487 available seats in Graves Family Sports Complex are accounted for, and no walk-up ticket sales are available.

Saturday’s game will air on the Coyote Sports Network at http://portal.stretchinternet. com/kwu, as well as on FM 104.9 and ksal.com