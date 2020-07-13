KWU FB ranked No. 11 in College Football America Preseason Poll, Williams on Preseason Starting Lineup

Kansas Wesleyan is ranked No. 11 in the College Football America Yearbook 2020 Preseason Top 30, and Stevie Williams (SR/East Los Angeles, Calif.) was selected to the CFA Yearbook’s NAIA Starting Lineup team.

KWU went 12-1 last season and reached the quarterfinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series. The Coyotes won a second straight KCAC title with a 10-0 record, recording a 20-0 record in conference play over the last two seasons.

Two-time defending National Champion Morningside (Iowa) is No. 1 in the ranking. Grand View (Iowa) is ranked No. 2, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is No. 3, Marian (Ind.) is No. 4 and Cumberlands (Ky.) is ranked No. 5.

Three other KCAC schools ranked in the Top 30 – Bethel at No. 22, Avila at No. 25 and Sterling at No. 30.

The CFA Yearbook Starting Lineup team is the book’s version of a preseason All-America team.

Williams is Wesleyan’s top leading returning receiver, catching 57 passes a year ago for 1455 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 1455 yards and 17 touchdowns set new school records. He is the third receiver in KWU school history to have a 1000-yard receiving season. The others were Zach McClain with 1099 in 2013 and Charlie Simmons (SR/St Johns County, Fla.) with 1037 in 2018.

The NAIA section of the College Football America 2020 Yearbook features 16 pages of content including a National preview, the NAIA preseason Starting Lineup, an update on each NAIA conference and capsules for every NAIA team, including 2019 results and 2020 schedules.

College Football America Yearbook touts itself to be the only book on the market that covers all divisions of college football (NCAA FBS, FCS, D-II, D-III, NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA, USports and other unaffiliated teams, and has done so since its first book was delivered in 2012.

The print edition is available online via Amazon.com and other major retailers such as Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.

Kansas Wesleyan will open its 2020 season on September 12 at home against Friends University in a non-conference match-up. Conference play opens the following week on the road at Bethany. The complete adjusted schedule is available at kwucoyotes.com.