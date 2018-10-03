Salina, KS

KWU Faculty Volunteer For Project

KSAL StaffOctober 3, 2018

The Kansas Wesleyan University Faculty united on Tuesday for a community service project.

Volunteers gathered and helped in cleanup along the banks of the Smoky Hill River.

According to the school, the project was part of the Smoky Hill River Renewal. It consisted of removing invasive growth behind the Salina Family YMCA.

Friends of the River Executive Director Jane Anderson asked for the help, and more than half of the total faculty of 48 at the university donated their time and muscle.

 

(Photos Courtesy Kansas Wesleyan University)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

