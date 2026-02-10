KWU Event Supports Student Activities

The power of ‘And’ at Kansas Wesleyan is powered by an avid group of alumni and a community of corporate sponsors who will gather again at Mabee Arena for a “Night With the Yotes.”

Brad Salois, Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kansas Wesleyan University tells KSAL News that proceeds from the event go to support a range of KWU activities.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Brad-KW-nite.mp3

Tickets are available for “Night With the Yotes”, one of the marquee events on the Kansas Wesleyan University calendar.

The event will be held Friday, Feb. 20th, in Mabee Arena on campus. It will feature a night of great live and silent auction items, wonderful food, and a fun atmosphere. Proceeds go to support KWU activities.

This fundraising and auction event is meant to support the institution’s numerous activities including music, athletics, theatre and DECA.

Last year, over 600 people attended “Night WIth the Yotes”, and along with 75 corporate sponsors, KWU raised more than $200,000.

Get your tickets today at https://one.bidpal.net/2026nwty/welcome!