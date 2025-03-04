KWU Event to Highlight Women

Kansas Wesleyan University will host its fourth annual Women in Leadership conference and speaker series at the end of the month. Six local female leaders and a KWU student will speak for seven minutes each on how they found their respective voices, amplifying the theme of “Your Voice Matters.”

According to the school, the event will be on Thursday, March 27, in KWU’s Sams Chapel. Admission is free with the donation of a feminine hygiene product.

The evening gets underway with an hour of networking in Bieber Hall, the entrance to Sams Chapel, beginning at 5 p.m. The speaker series then follows at 6.

The 2025 Women in Leadership speakers are:

Robin and Julie Cates, owners of On The Pot

Margaret Dixon, president of Salina Juneteenth Celebration

Annie Grevas, Saline County commissioner, District 2

Luci Larson, owner of Action Travel

Dr. Kourtney Maison, KWU assistant professor of Communication Studies and Theatre Arts

Sydney Mitchell, KWU student and president of NAACP Youth and College chapters in Kansas

Kristi Northcutt, Lindsborg city manager

To register for this year’s Women in Leadership conference, please visit www.kwu.edu/wil2025.