KWU Earns Champion of Character Award

For a second straight year, Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ (NAIA) Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Gold Award.

“I’m so pleased that Kansas Wesleyan received the Gold Level recognition for the second year,” said vice president and director of athletics Mike Hermann. “The NAIA Champions of Character program is valued at Kansas Wesleyan. The core values match our institution’s values. I applaud our coaches, student-athletes and staff for the good work throughout the year, and want to specifically recognize the leadership of Ryan Showman, who has served as our Champions of Character liaison for the past few years. We are proud to wear the badge of a Gold Level Five-Star Institution!”

There were a total of 63 institutions that earned the Gold Award, which was given to institutions earning 90 or more points on the 2018-19 NAIA Champions of Character scorecard.

The Champions of Character Scorecard measures a commitment to character training, academic focus, character promotion, conduct in competition, and character recognition on a scale of 0-100 points. Award levels are based on the number of points earned: gold (90-100 points), silver (75-89 points) and bronze (60-74 points).

“It’s an honor to achieve Gold Standard for another year,” Ryan Showman, head women’s basketball coach and NAIA Champions of Character liaison said. “I am fortunate to work with coaches and administrators who value and reinforce the NAIA’s Core Values within their programs. As an institution, we are blessed to have student athletes who buy in to the Live 5 mindset. This was a total team effort!”

Nationally, 180 institutions earned the Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award. There were 16 conferences that earned the Conference Award.