KWU Debate Team Brings Home Hardware

The Kansas Wesleyan University Debate and Forensics Team brought home the hardware earlier this month.

The Coyotes finished the competition in first place for debate and in third place for individual events, despite having only five members of the team traveling to the competition because of Homecoming and Family Weekend on the KWU campus.

The competition on Oct. 7 was staged at South Dakota State University and included teams from colleges in North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Illinois.

In individual events, winners included Junior Megan Kline, first in Communication Analysis, fourth in Impromptu Speaking and fifth in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Senior Autumn Zimmerman placed fourth in Extemporaneous Speaking and fifth in Program of Oral Interpretation. Freshman Bryce Boyd placed third in Extemporaneous Speaking.

In Individual Sweepstakes, where students had to compete in five events, Zimmerman placed second.

In Debate, Kansas Wesleyan closed out Semifinals in Parliamentary Debate. Zimmerman debated Maverick and with the team of Cassity Morlan and Kline became Tournament Co-Champions. In competition for speaker awards, Zimmerman placed first, Kline took second and Morlan placed third.