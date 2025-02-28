KWU Celebrates Record-Breaking Night with the Yotes

Kansas Wesleyan University celebrates a record-breaking “Night with the Yotes.”

On Friday, February 21st KWU hosted their annual Night with the Yotes and over 600 people attended the event. This fundraising and auction event is meant to support the institution’s numerous activities including music, athletics, theatre and DECA.

Thanks to the support of 75 corporate sponsors, KWU raised raised more than $200,000. According to the school, this is the most amount of funds raised since the event’s inauguration.

“We are extremely fortunate to have all of the support from the community of Salina and our Alumni. The results just confirms that people believe in our mission and it shows their care for the students” said Executive VP of Advancement and University Operation, Ken Oliver.

Last year’s Night with the Yotes raised $165,000 through sponsorships and auction sales.