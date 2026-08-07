New ER Medical Director at Clay County Hospital

David Hein, MD, has accepted the role of Medical Director of the Clay County Medical Center Emergency Department, bringing additional leadership and clinical expertise to the hospital’s emergency medicine program.

Dr. Hein is an emergency medicine physician affiliated with Salina Regional Health Center and is board-certified in emergency medicine. A graduate of the University of Kansas School of Medicine, he completed his emergency medicine residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center and has been caring for patients across north-central Kansas since 2019.

As Emergency Department Medical Director, Dr. Hein will help ensure patients continue to receive timely, high-quality emergency care close to home.

“Rural hospitals rely on strong physician leadership to provide exceptional emergency care,” said Austin Gillard, Chief Executive Officer of CCMC. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Hein as our Emergency Department Medical Director. His clinical expertise, collaborative approach, and commitment to quality make him an outstanding fit for our organization and our community.”

Dr. Hein said he looks forward to partnering with the CCMC team.

“I am honored to serve as the Emergency Department Medical Director at Clay County Medical Center,” said Dr. David Hein. “CCMC has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional emergency care to the communities it serves. I look forward to partnering with physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and staff to build on the department’s solid foundation through collaboration, innovation, and continuous quality improvement. Together, we will continue providing compassionate, evidence-based emergency care so patients and families can rely on outstanding care close to home.”

Under Dr. Hein’s leadership, the department will continue to focus on quality improvement, patient safety, and delivering exceptional emergency care for residents throughout the surrounding region.