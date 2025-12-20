KWU Campaign Approaching $50 Million

As the holiday season rolls on, Kansas Wesleyan’s Power of And Campaign is rolling on, as well.

According to KWU, the largest fundraising campaign in school history has exceeded $49 million dollars during the past six years and that discussions are underway for closing out the campaign’s third phase.

“More and more supporters continue to give to KWU,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “During the past six years, we’ve seen the growth of true passion among those who call KWU home. We’ve seen new buildings rise, fueled by the care of those who grew up in our campus community, but more than that, we’ve seen the future of KWU improved and strengthened by countless alumni and friends.”

“The strength of KWU is, and always has been, its people,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “From our students to our faculty and alumni, and now to our supporters, the people are what make KWU a wonderful place. This growth is no exception, as both longtime supporters and new friends have fueled the work we’ve seen during the campaign. We are truly grateful to everyone who’s been involved in this process.”

The current phase was highlighted by significant endowment and scholarship increases, the complete renovation of the Everett Morgan Strength Training Center (KWU’s weight room), Community Resilience Hub growth and upgrades to athletic locker rooms and Bieber Dining Hall. Phase 3 also included the acquisition of the United Methodist Church of the Cross.

The Power of AND Campaign has been responsible for much of KWU’s growth during the past seven years. Earlier phases opened the Nursing Education Center, renovated Sams Chapel, built Coyote Village and saw sweeping improvements to Criminal Justice facilities, among numerous other academic spaces. The campaign also led to KWU’s endowment exceeding $52 million for the first time, an event that occurred earlier this fall.

Efforts in Phase 4 will include a substantial increase in KWU’s endowment, improvements to campus facilities, additional scholarship offerings and long-term growth for the Community Resilience Hub.

“It’s a great time to be a Coyote, and it will be even better in 2026,” said Oliver. “We invite all KWU friends, alumni and supporters to help us close out this phase of the campaign, and to exceed $50 million raised, by making a gift before the end of the calendar year.”

Photo via KWU