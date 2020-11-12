Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 23 °

KWU announces multiple sports schedule changes

KWU Athletics ReleaseNovember 12, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan Athletics has made multiple changes to its upcoming schedule for multiple sports.

Men’s Basketball has moved up its game with Bethel, originally scheduled for November 28 to Friday, playing at 8 p.m. in North Newton. A junior varsity game will be played at 1:45 in North Newton.

Women’s Basketball against McPherson will be played at 7 p.m. Friday inside Mabee Arena. This is a time adjustment from the originally scheduled 6 p.m. start.

Men’s and Women’s Bowling will not participate in the Hastings Bronco Open this weekend in Hastings, Neb. The teams will begin their season in February with the Mid-States Championships in Wichita.

Women’s Soccer has scheduled a make-up with Bethel for Wednesday, November 18 at 6 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex in Salina.

Below is the schedule, to date, for the next week:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
JVMBB at Bethel, 1:45 in North Newton
WSOCCER at Ottawa, 5:00 in Ottawa
WBB: HOME vs McPHERSON, 7:00, MABEE ARENA
ESPORTS: Rocket League NECC Tournament vs Saint Ambrose, 7:00
MSOCCER at Ottawa, 7:30 in Ottawa
MBB at Bethel, 7:30 in North Newton

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14
CROSS COUNTRY: KCAC CHAMPIONSHIPS AT GREATLIFE, Women 10:30, Men 11:15
FOOTBALL: HOME vs OTTAWA, 1:00, GRAVES FAMILY SPORTS COMPLEX
ESPORTS: Overwatch NECC Tournament vs Valparaiso, 2:00

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16
JVMBB: HOME vs BETHEL, 8:00, MABEE ARENA

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17
WBB: HOME vs OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN, 6:00, MABEE ARENA
MBB: HOME vs OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN, 8:00, MABEE ARENA

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18
WSOCCER: HOME vs BETHEL, 6:00, GRAVES FAMILY SPORTS COMPLEX

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
WBB at Saint Mary, 6:00 in Leavenworth
MBB at Saint Mary, JV at 3:45, V at 8:00 in Leavenworth

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Kansas Wesleyan’s Rally Against (RV) St...

November 10, 2020 10:14 pm

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/9

 9:16 am

Kansas Wesleyan sweeps KCAC Women’s Bas...

November 9, 2020 10:23 pm

Hanna and Monson earn KCAC Volleyball weekly ...

 10:22 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

KJ Adams Signs with Kansas Men̵...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball signed forward KJ Adams to National Letters of Intent ...

November 12, 2020 Comments

K-State’s Hubert Named to Hendric...

Sports News

November 12, 2020

KWU announces multiple sports sched...

Sports News

November 12, 2020

UTV, Gun & Ammunition Stolen F...

Top News

November 12, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rear-End Crash Injures Bl...
November 12, 2020Comments
COVID Clusters Increasing...
November 11, 2020Comments
VIDEO: As-Spiring to Past...
November 11, 2020Comments
USD 305 Adopts New Strate...
November 11, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices