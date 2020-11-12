KWU announces multiple sports schedule changes

Kansas Wesleyan Athletics has made multiple changes to its upcoming schedule for multiple sports.

Men’s Basketball has moved up its game with Bethel, originally scheduled for November 28 to Friday, playing at 8 p.m. in North Newton. A junior varsity game will be played at 1:45 in North Newton.

Women’s Basketball against McPherson will be played at 7 p.m. Friday inside Mabee Arena. This is a time adjustment from the originally scheduled 6 p.m. start.

Men’s and Women’s Bowling will not participate in the Hastings Bronco Open this weekend in Hastings, Neb. The teams will begin their season in February with the Mid-States Championships in Wichita.

Women’s Soccer has scheduled a make-up with Bethel for Wednesday, November 18 at 6 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex in Salina.

Below is the schedule, to date, for the next week:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

JVMBB at Bethel, 1:45 in North Newton

WSOCCER at Ottawa, 5:00 in Ottawa

WBB: HOME vs McPHERSON, 7:00, MABEE ARENA

ESPORTS: Rocket League NECC Tournament vs Saint Ambrose, 7:00

MSOCCER at Ottawa, 7:30 in Ottawa

MBB at Bethel, 7:30 in North Newton

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

CROSS COUNTRY: KCAC CHAMPIONSHIPS AT GREATLIFE, Women 10:30, Men 11:15

FOOTBALL: HOME vs OTTAWA, 1:00, GRAVES FAMILY SPORTS COMPLEX

ESPORTS: Overwatch NECC Tournament vs Valparaiso, 2:00

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

JVMBB: HOME vs BETHEL, 8:00, MABEE ARENA

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

WBB: HOME vs OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN, 6:00, MABEE ARENA

MBB: HOME vs OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN, 8:00, MABEE ARENA

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

WSOCCER: HOME vs BETHEL, 6:00, GRAVES FAMILY SPORTS COMPLEX