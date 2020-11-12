KWU announces multiple sports schedule changes

Kansas Wesleyan Athletics has made multiple changes to its upcoming schedule for multiple sports.
Men’s Basketball has moved up its game with Bethel, originally scheduled for November 28 to Friday, playing at 8 p.m. in North Newton. A junior varsity game will be played at 1:45 in North Newton.
Women’s Basketball against McPherson will be played at 7 p.m. Friday inside Mabee Arena. This is a time adjustment from the originally scheduled 6 p.m. start.
Men’s and Women’s Bowling will not participate in the Hastings Bronco Open this weekend in Hastings, Neb. The teams will begin their season in February with the Mid-States Championships in Wichita.
Women’s Soccer has scheduled a make-up with Bethel for Wednesday, November 18 at 6 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex in Salina.
Below is the schedule, to date, for the next week:
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
JVMBB at Bethel, 1:45 in North Newton
WSOCCER at Ottawa, 5:00 in Ottawa
WBB: HOME vs McPHERSON, 7:00, MABEE ARENA
ESPORTS: Rocket League NECC Tournament vs Saint Ambrose, 7:00
MSOCCER at Ottawa, 7:30 in Ottawa
MBB at Bethel, 7:30 in North Newton
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14
CROSS COUNTRY: KCAC CHAMPIONSHIPS AT GREATLIFE, Women 10:30, Men 11:15
FOOTBALL: HOME vs OTTAWA, 1:00, GRAVES FAMILY SPORTS COMPLEX
ESPORTS: Overwatch NECC Tournament vs Valparaiso, 2:00
MONDAY, OCTOBER 16
JVMBB: HOME vs BETHEL, 8:00, MABEE ARENA
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17
WBB: HOME vs OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN, 6:00, MABEE ARENA
MBB: HOME vs OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN, 8:00, MABEE ARENA
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18
WSOCCER: HOME vs BETHEL, 6:00, GRAVES FAMILY SPORTS COMPLEX
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
WBB at Saint Mary, 6:00 in Leavenworth
MBB at Saint Mary, JV at 3:45, V at 8:00 in Leavenworth