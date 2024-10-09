KWU Announces Football Program Leadership Change

SALINA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan University has announced that head football coach Matt Myers has stepped back from the head coaching position, effective immediately. David Leonard , football operations and passing game coordinator, and Chris Snyder , assistant coach and recruiting/retention director, will serve as the interim co-head coaches while a national search is conducted.

Myers will take on another role at KWU in the coming weeks.

“I thank Matt and his family for their contributions to Kansas Wesleyan,” said Miguel Paredes, director of athletics. “He did many positive things for this program, and we look forward to the influence his new role will have at the university. It is our hope that this change enables our program to grow and see additional successes, both on and off the field. We have watched David and Chris grow as coaches and campus leaders these past several seasons, and have faith that they are ready to lead our team for the remainder of the campaign.”

The search for the next KWU head football coach will begin immediately and is expected to conclude prior to Dec. 1.

For more information on KWU Athletics, please visit http://www.kwucoyotes.com/.