Kwik Shop Robbed

Salina Police are investigating a nighttime robbery at a convenience store.

Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 10:30pm Friday, a white, male suspect walked into the Kwik Shop on South Fairdale and demanded money.

The 40-year-old female clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and the man fled the store in a southwest direction. Police say the suspect is approximately 6-foot-3 tall, was dressed in all black with a ski mask over his face.

The investigation is on-going.