KW Women Make It Seven Straight Wins

It was another fourth quarter rally for the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team on Saturday against Friends. The Coyotes outscored the Falcons 26-13 in the final 10 minutes and came away with the 78-65 win inside the Garvey Center.

It’s the seventh win in a row for the Coyotes who also improved to 5-0 in the KCAC with the win. The win also stops a two-game losing streak to Friends.

It was tied at 52 after three quarters as both teams went back and forth. Friends led 60-59 with eight minutes left in the game when the Coyotes made their push.

Five quick points, three on a bucket and foul by Angel Lee and a score by Jocelyn Hall put the Coyotes up 64-60 with 7:28 left.

After a Friends free throw, the Coyotes scored the next seven points capped by Catherine Bowman’s bucket with 4:28 left that made it 71-61 in favor of the Coyotes. Friends scored a couple points before a 6-0 run put the Coyotes up 14 at 77-63 with 2:13 left.

The Coyotes raced out to a 9-2 lead to start the game on a bucket by LaMyah Ricks with 7:30 left in the first quarter. Friends cut the difference to a point at 13-12 with 3:45 left, but a 3-pointer from Jill Stephens made it 16-12.

It was tied at 16 when Stephens was fouled on a 3-point attempt and knocked down all three charities, but the Falcons scored the last four points to take a 20-19 lead after a quarter.

Three pointers were falling everywhere for the Coyotes in the second. Four of KWU’s first five field goals in the quarter were triples, three by Kourtney Kaufman as the Coyotes held tight with the Falcons..

Friends led 40-38 at intermission.

The Falcons never led by more than four points in the third quarter, which was right at the start. Wesleyan tied it several times in the quarter but could not grab the lead.

A 3-pointer by Stephens tied things at 52-all to end the third.

Ricks again led the Coyotes with 20 points while Angel Lee had 16 and Bowman had 11. Jocelyn Hall had eight points and led the Coyotes with eight rebounds in her first start of the season. Ricks added six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

KWU was 28 of 60 shooting for 46.7 percent, and hit 11 of 25 triples for 44 percent and was 11 of 14 at the line.

The Coyotes host York on Wednesday before heading to Saint Mary to close out the first semester of action next Saturday in Leavenworth.