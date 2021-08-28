KW volleyball splits matches on first day of Hastings Classic

HASTINGS, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan split its two matches on Friday at the Hastings College Classic inside Lynn Farrell Arena. The Coyotes lost to Mayville State, but came back to beat Haskell to finish the day 1-1.

The Coyotes fell in straight sets to the Mayville State Comets 25-16, 29-27, 25-19 in the first match of the day.

Maddy Beckett (JR/Halstead, Kan.) had 12 kills to lead the Coyotes, while Elizabeth Hardacre (JR/Kensington, Kan.) was a force for Wesleyan with 10 kills while hitting .360 for the match. She added a block as well. Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) had 14 digs to lead the Coyote back-row defense. Cortney Hanna (JR/Lawrence, Kan.) and Josie Deckinger (SO/Wichita, Kan.) each had 18 assists in the match.

Wesleyan fell behind early in the first set but couldn’t find their way back into it. Wesleyan battled back after a quick start in the second set by Mayville, eventually forcing extra points, before Mayville came away with the 29-27 win.

The Coyotes led midway through the third set, but a run by Mayville put the Comets ahead and KWU couldn’t bounce back.

A quick turnaround to face Haskell was just what the Coyotes needed to get the loss out of their minds. The Coyotes cruised to a 25-10, 25-14, 25-18 straight set win over Haskell.

KWU led 7-6 in the first set, but quickly turned things in their favor, rattling off five straight points to make it 12-6. After two Haskell points, the Coyotes scored twice and then Haskell again before Wesleyan really got the offense going. A kill by Morgan Bryand (JR/Wichita, Kan.) sparked a 10-0 run by the Coyotes making it 24-9. Haskell scored a point before Hardacre finished it with a kill.

Wesleyan led Haskell 10-8 in the second set when a big run came again. This time a Haskell error sparked the 9-1 run that made it 19-9 in favor of the Coyotes. A kill by Alexis Utz (SO/Kansas City, Mo.) finished the set.

Haskell led early in the third, but the Coyotes came back and took the lead back at 10-8. KWU led 12-11 when the Coyotes would score the next six to lead 18-11. KWU led 21-15 when Haskell made a push to get within three at 21-18, but four in a row by the Coyotes closed out the match.

No Coyote reached double figures in kills as it was a balanced attack on offense. Bryand had eight kills to lead the way. Hardacre had six and Beckett had five kills, both without a hitting error. Monson had 10 digs and Mackenzie Pease (SR/Manhattan, Kan.) had 11. Deckinger had 23 assists.

The Coyotes take on No. 23 ranked College of Saint Mary at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by host Hastings at 3 p.m. KWU travels to Benedictine on Tuesday before the home opener next Friday against Newman.