KU’s Silvio De Sousa opts out for the upcoming season

Kansas men’s basketball forward Silvio De Sousa has decided to opt out the 2020 season. The senior posted a message to twitter citing “personal issues” as the reason for his decision.

De Sousa has played in 38 games and started one during his Jayhawks career. He was forced to sit out the entire 2018-19 season while battling eligibility concerns with the NCAA.

De Sousa averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game over the 2019-20 season.

Statement from Head Coach Bill Self regarding Silvio De Sousa:

“Today, Silvio informed me he was going to opt out of the 2020-21 season and focus on matters in his personal life. Knowing Silvio, it was clear he had been distracted and not fully focused during workouts as of late. After he and I sat down and talked about that, it was clear this was the best decision for him, and Kansas basketball, to leave the program. At some point in the future, Silvio will decide what his next steps will be and where that will take him. Silvio has worked very hard during his time here and we have stood by him throughout, but we fully understand his reasoning to take time away from basketball. We support his decision and wish him nothing but success moving forward.”