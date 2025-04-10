Kubota Dealership Now Open in Salina

As of yesterday, a dealership of the renowned corporation that provides agricultural machinery and equipment opened in Salina.

On Wednesday, April 9th Kubota of Salina celebrated their grand opening with community members and are proud to service individuals in the area, region and state. General Manager, Mark Johnson tells KSAL News he feels feels this dealership impacts the community in several ways.

Kubota of Salina is the region’s first dealership solely focused on Kubota and its family of brands. It also includes attachments for tractors, mowers and much more from Great Plains and Land Pride. The dealership also offers Polaris powersports equipment, which is another corporation that designs, engineers, manufactures and markets a wide range of vehicles including snowmobiles, and off-road vehicles.

Kubota of Salina is not part of the manufacturing of Kubota, but is an independent dealer for the corporation.

“It is not just about selling equipment, but it’s about serving the community” said Johnson.

The grand opening celebration was launched during the “Kubota Orange Days,” which offers customers limited time access to exclusive deals and discounted prices on Kubota equipment. The deal ends on Thursday, April 10th at 5:00 pm. Visit today on 3637 S. 9th St.

For more information, visit https://kubotaofsalina.com/

Photos by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News: