A longtime tradition is returning to the University of Kansas.

The university announced in a letter yesterday that in-person commencement will take place in May. Graduates from the class of 2021 will be honored on May 16th at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, and the class of 2020 will be recognized at the stadium on May 23rd.

Multiple ceremonies will be held at the stadium on both dates in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations on crowd size.