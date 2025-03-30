KU Great to Speak in Salina

A player who led the KU Jayhawks to two Final Fours during his four year career in Lawrence will speak in Salina. Wayne Simien will speak at the Salina Area Prayer Breakfast.

This year’s prayer breakfast will be held on May 1st at Mabee Arena, in the Student Activities Center on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

The breakfast will start with a blessing at 6:30 followed by a program of prayer, music, scripture and a special message by Simien.

Wayne Simien was born and raised in Leavenworth, Kansas. As a student athlete he graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in sociology. Along the way he played in two Final Fours, won three Big 12 Championships, was named Big 12 Player of the Year as well as First Team Consensus All-American. He was a first round draft pick by the Miami Heat and was part of their Work Champion team under Pat Riley.

It wasn’t Simien’s athletic accomplishments, but rather his most transformative experience was becoming a Christian in 2003. He served as a Christian campus minister at the University of Kansas and other Midwest campuses for 13 years. Today he lives in Lawrence where he is the Associate Athletics Director of Engagement at KU.

The Purpose of the Prayer Breakfast is to glorify God; to provide a time of Christian fellowship for our community and its leaders; to inspire future generations by displaying our Christian values; to make new friends in Christ and renew old ones; and to encourage prayer throughout and for our community.

You may reserve your spot at the table by making your reservations now. Individual tickets are available for just $20. Tables of 6 may be reserved for $600/table. Although they are not taking event sponsorships, each table reservation will “sponsor” the attendance of 2 local youth from the community who will sit with you at your table and help cover the majority of the events cost.

This year’s proceeds will be donated to the Ashby House, Salina Grace, and Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

The Salina Area Prayer Breakfast is a non-denominational Christ centered event open to all.

_ _ _

To reserve your tickets visit:

https://secure.qgiv.com/for/salinaareaprayerbreakfast/event/salinaareaprayerbreakfast/