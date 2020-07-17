KU Football Starts Search for New Opponent for Season Opener

The latest domino to tumble in college football impacts the schedule for Kansas football.

CAA Football announced Friday it will not have a conference schedule this fall due to concerns over the global COVID-19 pandemic. The 12 members of the conference, however, are allowed to pursue independent schedules.

One CAA institution, New Hampshire, was set to travel to Lawrence, Kan. on Sept. 5 for a season-opening showdown with the Jayhawks. Instead, Kansas is left scrambling for a new opponent.

“Earlier today New Hampshire Director of Athletics Marty Scarano informed us that they will not be playing football this fall,” Jeff Long, KU athletic director, said in a statement. “KU, along with the Big 12, are continuing our efforts to play a full non-conference and conference football schedule this fall. We have begun exploring all opportunities to fill the opening on our schedule that was created by New Hampshire and will provide an update when available.”

Head coach Les Miles also noted, “We are disappointed to hear that we will be unable to play New Hampshire on September 5th to kick off our 2020 season. I fully support Jeff Long and the Big 12 Conference as they continue to explore our options for the fall season and look forward to adding a new opponent to our schedule.”