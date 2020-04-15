KU Football Set for Virtual Spring Game on Friday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Football is taking its 2020 Spring Game online on Friday, April 17, as the Jayhawks will play host to Late Night Under the Lights, involving various “minute to win it” competitions between KU football coaches on social media.

The coaches will be split into two teams, offense and defense, to determine who will be named Late Night Under the Lights champion. The competition will feature several challenges, of which, coaches will compete for points.

The Late Night Under the Lights Spring Game will be broadcast on social media, with Brian Hanni and David Lawrence on the call. Fans can follow along with all of the action on social media, here.

Following the Late Night Under the Lights Spring Game on Friday, tune into FOX4 Kansas City or FOX 43 Topeka on Saturday at 2 p.m., to re-live the 2008 Orange Bowl, featuring the then-No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks and No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies.