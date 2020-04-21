KSU’s Stockard III Enters Transfer Portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The following statement can be attributed to Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber on the transfer of junior forward Levi Stockard III.

“Levi has informed me of his desire to transfer. Although we are disappointed with his decision, we wish him the best. He was part of some special moments here at K-State, including a run to the Elite Eight and a Big 12 Championship. He is a quality young man and is on track to graduate on time, which is the most important thing. We appreciate what he has given us these last three seasons.”

Stockard played in 100 career games with 3 starts in three seasons (2017-20) at K-State, averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game.