KSU to Host Junior Beef Producer Day

Kansas State University will host the 2026 Junior Beef Producer Day on March 7 to encourage youth – and adults – to expand their knowledge of beef projects.

University officials describe the event as a “fun-filled, educational day for youth, parents, beef project leaders, ag teachers and extension agents.” The event begins at 8 a.m. at K-State’s Bilbrey Family Events Center, which opened in Fall, 2025.

Registration costs $20, which includes a t-shirt and lunch, and is due by Feb. 13. Online registration is available at https://bit.ly/BeefJrProducer. Late registration costs $30 and does not include a t-shirt. Anyone attending – including youth and adults – must register in advance.

Lexie Hayes, the youth livestock coordinator in K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences, said faculty and staff “are excited to welcome young beef enthusiasts to the new Bilbrey Family Event Center for a fun day of learning.”

“This is a great opportunity for youth and their families to hear about a wide range of beef-related topics, from selection to nutrition, meat science, health, grooming, showmanship and more.”

She added that K-State faculty, staff, students, guests and members of K-State’s nationally recognized livestock judging team will be among the day’s presenters.

In addition, attendees can opt in to a class after the main program to become certified in the national youth livestock quality assurance program, Youth for the Quality Care of Animals, or YQCA, which is available to those aged 8 to 21 and focuses on food safety, animal well-being and character development.

More information on the 2026 Junior Beef Producer Day is available on the event’s website, or by contacting Hayes by email, [email protected], or by phone, 785-532-1264.