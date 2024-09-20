KSU to Celebrate Agriculture Weekend

Join Kansas State University on Sept. 27 and 28 for Celebrate Agriculture Weekend , two days of activities for all ages hosted by the College of Agriculture .

According to KSU, from an exclusive College of Agriculture experience for high school students to pregame activities for children, alumni and friends, the Celebrate Agriculture Weekend offers a little something for everyone.

The weekend starts with an exploration event, the Student Summit, for high school students to learn more about K-State’s programs related to agriculture, food and natural resources from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Students will tour the campus and the residence halls, meet current K-State students and faculty, participate in hands-on workshops, and explore opportunities related to sustainability, natural resource management, conservation, animal health, food production and much more.

Registration is open , and space is limited to 160 students and guests.

Friday night will feature a sizzling Cookout on the Quad in front of Waters Hall from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy food, live music, friendly games of cornhole and camaraderie. Mingle and make memories with fellow agriculture enthusiasts. No need to register in advance; there will be food for the first 250 people starting at 5:30 p.m.

The festivities continue on game day, Sept. 28, with the return of Ag Ville on the Bramlage Coliseum concourse and outdoor terraces. Before the K-State Wildcats take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the gridiron, explore interactive displays from various K-State College of Agriculture departments, clubs and organizations to delve deeper into the diverse world of agriculture.

From cutting-edge research to hands-on experiences, there’s something for everyone to discover. The concourse will open four hours before kickoff and close one hour before kickoff. Guests who visit five booths and get their passport stamped will get a free “Celebrate Agriculture” T-shirt while supplies last.