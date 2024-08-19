KSU Students Receive Research Awards

Several students from Salina are among thirty-four students in the College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University who have received research awards from the college for summer and fall 2024.
The awards aim to provide students with impactful, paid research experiences alongside faculty mentors. The $1,000 scholarships are offered in fall, spring and summer with deadlines of May 1, Nov. 1 and March 1, respectively. Undergraduate students enrolled full-time in any major in the college are eligible to apply.
More information about the award program is on the college’s student research and creative inquiry opportunities webpage. The college is committed to providing research or practical learning opportunities for all of its students.
Students from Salina receiving awards include:
- Taz Zeigler
- Maya Daily
- Keat Robinson
The following students received College of Arts and Sciences Undergraduate Research Awards for summer 2024:
- Darius Skillen, mathematics and Spanish, Cheney, mentored by Rebecca Bender, modern languages; Steven Walsh, history, Junction City, mentored by Mary Kohn, English; and Kutina Cabrera, psychology and French, Lenexa, mentored by Kathleen Antonioli, modern languages.
- Tabitha Ellwood, music and English literature, Little River, mentored by Slawomir Dobrzanski, music, theatre, and dance; Joseph Pondillo, political science and social transformation studies, Manhattan, mentored by Lisa Tatonetti, English; and August Barrett-Fox, history and political science, Newton, mentored by Eric Brandom, history.
- Jonathan Williams, anthropology, Ottawa, mentored by Benjamin McCloskey, modern languages and history; Ethan Chapman, political science and pre-law, Overland Park, mentored by Benjamin McCloskey, modern languages and history; and Taz Zeigler, microbiology, Salina, mentored by Vanessa Ante, biology.
- From out of country: Jiwoo Jung, fisheries, wildlife, conservation, and environmental biology, South Korea, mentored by Susan Brown, biology.
The following students received College of Arts and Sciences Undergraduate Research Awards for fall 2024:
- Kenzie Liby, psychology, Berryton, mentored by Michael Young, psychological sciences; Gus Howard, fine arts, Bremen, mentored by Shreepad Joglekar, art; and Clara Pitkin, social transformation studies and nursing, Fort Leavenworth, mentored by Valerie Padilla Carroll, social transformation studies.
- From Hays: Mark Rack, psychology and social work, mentored by Natalie Barlett, psychological sciences; and Jocelyn Rigler, biology, mentored by Mary Cain, psychological sciences.
- Hannah Trechter, psychological sciences, Junction City, mentored by Natalie Barlett, psychological sciences; and Alyssa Probst, medical biochemistry, Lawrence, mentored by Patrica Calvo, chemistry.
- From Manhattan: Camille Carrier, microbiology, mentored by Pankaj Baral, biology; Carson Cole, chemistry, mentored by Peter Sues, chemistry; Samuel Gido, mathematics and computer science, mentored by Natalia Rojkovskaia; and Veronica Knight, chemistry, mentored by Patrica Calvo, chemistry.
- Emily Cummings, molecular biology, Overland Park, mentored by Kathrin Schrick, biology; and Jillian Rockley, medical biochemistry and integrated health studies, Rose Hill, mentored by Kathrin Schrick, biology.
- From Salina: Maya Daily, chemical sciences, mentored by Patrica Calvo, chemistry; and Keat Robinson, biology, mentored by Katsura Asano, biology. From Wamego: Annika Wiebers, dance and the human experience and agricultural communications, mentored by Kate Digby, music, theatre, and dance.
- From Wichita: Adrienne Pamatmat, biology and pre-medicine, Vanessa Ante, biology; and Evan Gnagy, visual communication design, mentored by Valerie Padilla Carroll, social transformation studies.
- From out of state: Hera Hessenius, piano performance, Sahuarita, Arizona, mentored by Slawomir Dobrzanski, music, theatre, and dance; Riley Blitt, biological systems engineering and pre-medicine, Colorado Springs, Colorado, mentored by Patricia Calvo, chemistry; and Jonathan Ulmer, biochemistry and pre-pharmacy, Hampton, Virginia, mentored by Katsura Asano, biology.
- From out of country: Prabhleen Kaur, chemical sciences and biochemistry, India, mentored by Dan Higgins, chemistry; Moussa Gacko, biology, Senegal, mentored by Arjun Nepal, physics; and Zanri Pieterse, human health biology, South Africa, mentored by Ruth Welti, biology.