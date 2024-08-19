KSU Students Receive Research Awards

Several students from Salina are among thirty-four students in the College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University who have received research awards from the college for summer and fall 2024.

The awards aim to provide students with impactful, paid research experiences alongside faculty mentors. The $1,000 scholarships are offered in fall, spring and summer with deadlines of May 1, Nov. 1 and March 1, respectively. Undergraduate students enrolled full-time in any major in the college are eligible to apply.

More information about the award program is on the college’s student research and creative inquiry opportunities webpage. The college is committed to providing research or practical learning opportunities for all of its students.

Students from Salina receiving awards include:

Taz Zeigler

Maya Daily

Keat Robinson

The following students received College of Arts and Sciences Undergraduate Research Awards for summer 2024:

Darius Skillen, mathematics and Spanish, Cheney , mentored by Rebecca Bender, modern languages; Steven Walsh, history, Junction City , mentored by Mary Kohn, English; and Kutina Cabrera, psychology and French, Lenexa , mentored by Kathleen Antonioli, modern languages.

Tabitha Ellwood, music and English literature, Little River, mentored by Slawomir Dobrzanski, music, theatre, and dance; Joseph Pondillo, political science and social transformation studies, Manhattan, mentored by Lisa Tatonetti, English; and August Barrett-Fox, history and political science, Newton, mentored by Eric Brandom, history.

Jonathan Williams, anthropology, Ottawa, mentored by Benjamin McCloskey, modern languages and history; Ethan Chapman, political science and pre-law, Overland Park, mentored by Benjamin McCloskey, modern languages and history; and Taz Zeigler, microbiology, Salina, mentored by Vanessa Ante, biology.

From out of country: Jiwoo Jung, fisheries, wildlife, conservation, and environmental biology, South Korea, mentored by Susan Brown, biology.

