KSU Salina to Host Artificial Intelligence Community Discussion

“The AI Revolution: Progress, Pitfalls and the Path Forward” will explore the history of AI, its rapid growth in society, the amazing ways for humans to collaborate with AI, where the technology is heading and the new challenges AI presents.
Balasubramaniam, assistant professor and graduate faculty, instructs classes in K-State Salina’s machine learning and autonomous systems and computer systems technology programs. He has areas of expertise in cyber-physical systems, software engineering, autonomous systems and AI.
Oetken, assistant professor and graduate faculty, instructs computer systems technology, cyber human systems and digital media classes at K-State Salina. His areas of expertise include extended reality systems design, user experience design, cyber human systems and strategic media.
Admission is free, and guests can bring an outside lunch or purchase a meal from K-State Salina’s Centennial Dining.
For more information, visit the Civic Lecture Series website.