KSU Salina to Host Artificial Intelligence Community Discussion

“The AI Revolution: Progress, Pitfalls and the Path Forward” will explore the history of AI, its rapid growth in society, the amazing ways for humans to collaborate with AI, where the technology is heading and the new challenges AI presents.

will host a community discussion about artificial intelligence, or AI, as the topic of the next K-State Salina Civic Lecture Series at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 in the K-State Salina College Center Conference Room.

Leading the discussion are two K-State Salina faculty experts in AI education and innovations — Balaji Balasubramaniam and Michael Oetken.

Balasubramaniam, assistant professor and graduate faculty, instructs classes in K-State Salina’s machine learning and autonomous systems and computer systems technology programs. He has areas of expertise in cyber-physical systems, software engineering, autonomous systems and AI.

Oetken, assistant professor and graduate faculty, instructs computer systems technology, cyber human systems and digital media classes at K-State Salina. His areas of expertise include extended reality systems design, user experience design, cyber human systems and strategic media.

Admission is free, and guests can bring an outside lunch or purchase a meal from K-State Salina’s Centennial Dining .