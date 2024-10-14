KSU Salina Selects Student Ambassadors

Kansas State University Salina has chosen its student ambassadors for the 2024-2025 academic year.

To be considered for the position, students were first nominated by faculty or staff, submitted applications and successfully completed an interview. Students were chosen based on their prior leadership experience, engagement of current or prospective students and overall involvement in campus activities.

K-State Salina Student Ambassadors have the duty of representing the Salina campus and the student experience at on-campus events, such as VIP campus tours for government leaders or industry executives and prospective student events. They will also represent the K-State Salina Campus to the local community, participating in volunteer events hosted by K-12 schools, civic organizations and K-State. Student ambassadors will also plan a variety of on-campus events to foster engagement and affinity for the K-State Salina Campus.

The 2024-2025 class of K-State Salina Student Ambassadors include: