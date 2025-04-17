KSU Salina Planning Summer Youth Camps

Kansas State University Salina is once again offering summer camps for youth featuring interactive experiences for participants to explore STEM initiatives and learn about accelerating fields.

K-State Salina’s summer camps for students in the fourth- through 12th grades emphasize exposure to the aviation, engineering, robotics and uncrewed aircraft systems, or UAS, education programs offered through the campus and allow the attendees to learn from many of K-State Salina’s faculty experts.

The campus is also offering three new NextGen Scholars camps for different age groups that allow attendees to experience the full range of the K-State Salina educational experience, including aviation maintenance management, composites, cyber-physical systems, mechanical engineering technology, professional pilot, robotics and automation engineering technology, and UAS programs.

K-State Salina will offer the following programs this summer:

NextGen Scholars Camp for elementary students is available to students in the fourth through sixth grades on May 27 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The day allows students to explore K-State Salina’s expertise in UAS, aviation maintenance and mechanical engineering technology programs. The registration deadline is April 30.

NextGen Scholars Camp for middle school students encourages attendees to dive into a world of aerospace and technology with hands-on activities. From May 28-30, seventh- and eighth-grade students can learn about UAS, aviation maintenance and mechanical engineering technology skills. The camp is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The registration deadline is April 30.

NextGen Scholars Camp for high school students is a three-day camp offered to attendees in the ninth through 12th grades from May 28-30. Students will learn about UAS, aviation and mechanical engineering technology skills with real-world, hands-on activities. The camp is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The registration deadline is April 30.

Build-a-Bot is offered to sixth- through eighth-graders from July 8-10. Students can explore the world of robotics engineering by building and programming their own robots. They can then put their newfound skills to the test on a challenging obstacle course. The camp is from 8 a.m.-noon daily. The registration deadline is June 10.

RoboCats allows ninth- through 12th-grade students to harness the power of engineering by assembling and programming their own robot cars and then putting their skills to the test on a challenging obstacle course. Robocats is from 1-5 p.m. daily, July 8-10. The registration deadline is June 10.