KSU Salina Planning Ag Drone Training

Field maintenance is one of Kansas agriculture’s most constant needs, and a new professional training through Kansas State University Salina — the premier drone educator in the region — will help agricultural producers learn how to use drones protect plants, manage weeds and pests and boost yields.

With K-State Salina’s new professional training on aerial applications and regulations with uncrewed aircraft systems, or UAS, farmers can acquire skills that will save them both time and money in their agricultural operations.

The campus is providing two options — March 9-10 or May 28-29 — for the two-day training.

As a part of the training, attendees will gain hands-on experience in everything from drone setup and maintenance to the preflight inspection process and compass and flowmeter calibration. Also included will be instruction from K-State Salina’s expert drone educators in mastering both manual and automated spray missions using multiple spray types, which equips users with the skills to excel in precision agriculture and aerial spraying operations.

Hunter Allison, a K-State Salina UAS flight instructor pilot who will be instructing the Aerial Applications and Regulations course, said the course will teach drone operators how to confidently plan and execute legally compliant aerial application operations while ensuring personal and aircraft safety.

“Not everybody can say that they spray with these ag drones or even drones in general,” Allison said. “This course will instruct users to operate larger drones—some up to 400 pounds, if not bigger as the industry goes that direction. But you will be learning about the regulatory environment, going through the step-by-step process, as well as flying one of these drones as well.”

Attendees are strongly encouraged to have a Remote Pilot Certificate or have completed the sUAS Commercial Remote Pilot Training program through K-State Salina before enrolling. Those considering attending without the training are asked to contact K-State Salina Professional Education and Outreach for training options.

K-State Salina offers a wide-range of UAS training courses through its Professional Education and Outreach program that teams up with the campus’s Applied Aviation Research Center , or AARC. This collaboration provides drone expertise and instruction to professionals who can gain the skills to advance their careers and organization’s capabilities across the public safety, agriculture, engineering, utility and other industries.

AARC provides professional flight instructors, cutting-edge applied and unique flight instruction locations that make for elite UAS training opportunities. Courses are available to help prepare the training professionals for the Federal Aviation Administration knowledge exam, develop or enhance flight skills, and collect and process quality data and imagery. Many organizations and businesses across the country have trusted K-State Salina’s UAS expertise to help develop their drone capabilities.