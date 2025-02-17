KSU Salina Offers Unique, In Demand Courses For HS Students

One-of-a-kind, in-demand educational opportunities are now available to high school students through Kansas State University Salina’s pre-college pathways. pre-college pathways.

aviation maintenance , applied business , applied cyber systems design and uncrewed aircraft systems . These courses will be predominantly offered through an online environment, allowing students to learn anytime, anywhere. K-State Salina is offering courses for students who desire to complete college credits while still in high school in the high-demand career pathways ofand. These courses will be predominantly offered through an online environment, allowing students to learn anytime, anywhere.

pre-college pathways program is helping students who are still in high school gain a head start on their postsecondary education and careers while learning valuable skills and knowledge to help them prepare for in-demand careers. Theis helping students who are still in high school gain a head start on their postsecondary education and careers while learning valuable skills and knowledge to help them prepare for in-demand careers.

Students who choose the aviation maintenance option will also have an opportunity to reduce the time it takes to earn an associate degree to just one year of postsecondary education instead of the typical two.

“These courses are unique education options that high school students might not otherwise be able to obtain,” said Monte Couchman, director of K-State Salina pre-college pathways. “Between learning how to become an aircraft mechanic or how to operate a drone or exploring virtual environments, the K-State Salina campus is offering nontraditional access to industries with budding career potential.”

through a scholarship , reducing the tuition rate to $85 per credit hour, making their education more affordable and helping them transition into a postsecondary learning environment. While participating students get a jump-start on their college education, they also receive a significantly reduced rate per credit hour compared to traditional college students. Pre-college students can receive up to a 73% discount for these pathway classes, reducing the tuition rate to $85 per credit hour, making their education more affordable and helping them transition into a postsecondary learning environment.

The courses will be instructed by K-State Salina’s faculty experts, who have a wealth of knowledge and industry experience.

“High school students should be interested in a program like this because we’ve got campus data that supports that all four of our pathways are directly attributable to quality jobs,” Couchman said. “Students can also see what college education rigor looks like in a technical program, albeit in an online modality, but with less risk because of how affordable the price is.”

the pre-college pathways website . To qualify for pre-college pathways through K-State Salina, high school students should have reached junior or senior classification, have at least a 2.0 cumulative high school grade point average, and receive permission from a parent or guardian and their high school guidance counselor. More information about the program can be found at

[email protected] . Students interested in the program are encouraged to apply before March 14. To apply, students can talk with their high school guidance counselors or email K-State Salina’s pre-college pathways at

“The flexibility of our pathways program is beneficial to the student,” said Couchman. “Depending on the program that you choose, you will not have to travel to get onto a technical college’s campus. If a student has access to Wi-Fi and a laptop, this is a way for them to earn college credit and jump start their career.”